|
|
BRICK, N.J. - Angeline Mistretta, 97, of Brick, N.J., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Born in Clearfield, Angeline was the daughter of the late Libo and Theresa (Catalano) Valenza.
She retired as a seamstress for International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union (ILGWU) of Newark and was also a member of the Bocce Club and Women's Club, both of Seaview Village.
The beloved wife of the late Edward Mistretta, Angeline is survived by her daughter, Maryann Dondero; a brother, Carl Valenza; two grandchildren, Raymond Dondero and Alyssa De Cicco; and two great-grandchildren, Devon De Cicco and Gianna Dondero.
The funeral was held Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. from the S.W. Brown & Son Funeral Home, (www.swbrownandson.com), 267 Centre St., Nutley, N.J.
?The Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Bloomfield at 9:30 a.m.
The interment followed at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.
Visitors were received at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the , , would be preferred.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020