CURWENSVILLE - Angelo Bernard Catalano, 90, of Curwensville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at the Penn Highlands Hospital – DuBois.
Born Jan. 17, 1929 in Curwensville, he was the son of Michael and Rose (Massaro) Catalano. Mr. Catalano had worked for the former MacGregor Sportswear, the former Kent's sportswear, and was retired from the former Target (Bayer Clothing Group) Sportswear in the Fletcherville Plant.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War.
He was a member of St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville, a life member of the Curwensville American Legion Post #505, a life member of the Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder Co. and a member of Clearfield Aerie #812 F.O.E.
On Nov. 7, 1953 in Curwensville, he wed the former Victoria Sorento, who preceded him in death on March 17, 2017. He was also preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Hudson; and two brothers, Martin and Roy Catalano.
Surviving are three children: Gloria Hoda and husband John of Milford, CT, Bernard Catalano of Curwensville and Michael Catalano and wife Terry of Clearfield. Also surviving are nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Christine Prazinko Stephenson of Curwensville; and a sister-in-law, Rose Catalano of Curwensville.
At the request of Mr. Catalano, there will be no public visitation nor services. Interment will be in the Crown Crest Memorial Park in Hyde.
The family suggests contributions be made to the Curwensville R.H. & L. Co. EMS, 408-410 Filbert St., Curwensville, PA 16833.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019