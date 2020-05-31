Ann (Drochak) Beres
1923 - 2020
Ann Beres, 96, of the Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield, and formerly of Osceola Mills, died on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Colonial Courtyard in Clearfield.

Born on Dec. 25, 1923 in Rush Township, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Eva (Malick) Drochak. She married Stanley T. Beres on Jan. 17, 1948 in Osceola Mills; he preceded her in death on Dec. 6, 1988.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Osceola Mills.

Ann was a homemaker and a avid walker.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers, John, Nick, Joseph, Michael and Alex Drochak.

She is survived by: two daughters, Cynthia Ammerman and her husband Michael of Philipsburg, and Valerie Beres of Osceola Mills; one son, Chester Beres and his wife Joyce of Philipsburg; one sister, Dorothy Jeneski of Osceola Mills; one brother, Andrew Drochak of Ohio; five grandchildren, Heidi Dugan, Adam Beres, Kirk Beres, Matthew Ammerman and Joseph Ammerman; and four great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Osceola Mills.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 408 Stone St., Osceola Mills, PA 16666.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Progress from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
