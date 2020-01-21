|
Ann M. Ettaro, 92, of Clearfield, died on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
She was born on Dec. 5, 1927 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Joseph and Carmella (Cassemento) Accordino.
Mrs. Ettaro was employed in the cafeteria at the former Leonard Grade School, Clearfield. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, arts, crafts and baking.
She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield.
She is survived by two children, Nicholas J. Ettaro of East Amherst, N.Y., and Rose Ann Dudak of Clearfield; two grandchildren, Lori Morin and husband Brian, and Denise Dahlem; three great-grandchildren, Josh Morin, Braden Morin, and Carter Dahlem; a sister, Madeline Colose of Buffalo, N.Y.; four nieces and nephews, Nick, Richard, Linda and Michael Colose; and a great-niece, Christina Colose.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell J. Ettaro on Dec. 24, 1995 and whom she wed June 21, 1947 in Clearfield. She was also preceded in death by a son, Joseph L. Ettaro.
Mass of Christian burial will be said at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. Msgr. Henry Krebs as celebrant.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
No public visitation will be held prior to the Mass.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Catholic Church, 212 South Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020