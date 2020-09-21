CAMP HILL - Ann 'Nina' Santinoceto, 88, of Camp Hill died on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at her home.
She was born on Nov. 15, 1931 at her home on Daisy Street, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Curtorillo) Santinoceto.
Nina graduated from Clearfield High School in 1949 and then went on to work in the medical field as a secretary. She then worked for Dr. Hughes in Clearfield for many years until relocating to Harrisburg for a position at the state capitol. She excelled at the art of "shorthand" and had very strong office skills which led to her position as comptroller of the state House of Representatives. She retired in 1997 after more than 30 years of service. After retirement, Nina cared for her mother, who she loved dearly, at her home in Camp Hill.
She loved to dance and she loved red cars.
Nina was fiercely loyal, dedicated, generous, stubborn, and strong willed, yet tender beneath the surface and a love for her family that overtook everything else.
She is survived by three brothers, Ignatius J. Santinoceto and wife Rosemary of Carlisle, Anthony 'Nin' Santinoceto of Clearfield, and Joseph D. Santinoceto Jr. and wife Phyllis of Cape Charles, Va.; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and godchildren, including nephew and godchild, Nicholas 'Nick' Santinoceto of Clearfield.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Carmen P. Santinoceto; and sister, Carmella Santinoceto.
Mass of Christian Burial will be said at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. Brandon M. Kleckner as celebrant.
Masks or face coverings are recommended.
Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.