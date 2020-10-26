1/1
ANNA JEAN (SAUERS) BARNARD
1925 - 2020
PHILIPSBURG - Anna Jean Barnard, 95, of Philipsburg, died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at her residence.

Anna was born on Oct. 21, 1925, in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Harold and Anna (Boone) Sauers.

She was a 1943 graduate of the former Philipsburg High School.

Anna was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Philipsburg. She was also a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church Women.

She was employed as a cafeteria cook and cashier throughout her working career with the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District. She retired after 41 years of service. She also served the school selling tickets for high school football games.

Anna was married on July 8, 1942, to William D. Barnard, who preceded her in death on Nov. 14, 1993.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis S. Stevenson, in addition to her parents.

Anna is survived by two daughters, Donna J. Wasilko and her husband George, and Patti A. Barnard, all of Philipsburg; four grandchildren, George Wasilko, Jr. and his wife Christina, William D. Wasilko and his wife Monica, Nicholas J. Wasilko and his wife Jill, and Matthew P. Wasilko and his wife Renee; her great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous other extended family members. She was affectionally known as "Nana" by her family, the generations of students she met during her employment at the school and throughout her entire neighborhood.

Anna enjoyed shopping; she and her husband were avid golfers; and she enjoyed eating out with her close circle of girlfriends.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be at Philipsburg Cemetery.

Because of her service to her church and school, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Anna's memory to the Philipsburg-Osceola Education Foundation, C/O Michael Conte, 200 Short St., Philipsburg, PA 16866; or to St. Paul's Episcopal Church Women, C/O Diane Twist, 401 Laura St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
