CURWENSVILLE - Anna L. Ott, 85, of Curwensville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
She was born Dec. 14, 1934 in Whitsville, NY, the daughter of the late Raymond and Tressie (Whitsell) Smeal.
Anna was a graduate of Curwensville High School. She worked at Curwensville School for many years as a custodian and bus driver.
Anna is survived by two son and a daughter, Randy and his wife Cindy, Alan and his wife Joyce and Valerie Ott, all of Curwensville; seven grandchildren: Crystal Lanager of Clearfield, Chelsey Ott and fiancé Shlomi Leshem of Clearfield, Matthew Chelgren of Grampian, Jessica Ott Taylor and her husband Cody of St. Marys, Jocelyn Ott of North Carolina, Bryan Peoples of Glen Richey and Jilyn Ott of Curwensville; four great grandchildren: Aubrey Brown, Jordan Bates, Lillian Driscoll and Colton Taylor; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Raymond and Leroy Smeal and her husband Alvin "Jake" Ott, who she wed on June 5, 1954.
Honoring Anna's wishes, there will be no services. A memorial will be held at the conveniences of the family.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from May 18 to May 19, 2020.