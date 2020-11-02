LECONTES MILLS - Anna Mae Buck, 97, of LeContes Mills, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at Mt. Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Buck was born June 20, 1923 in LeContes Mills, the daughter of Jesse H. and Emma P. (Stiner) Shirey Condon.
She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Buck was a member of the LeContes Mills Church of Christ.
Anna is survived by two sons, Melvin L. Buck and his wife Bonnie of Curwensville, and Ardell W. Buck and his wife Brenda of Frenchville; seven grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Charlene Buck; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ardell H. Buck whom she married April 8, 1943 and who passed away Jan. 15, 1987; an infant son, Gerald Lee Buck; a son, William A. Buck; a granddaughter, Denise; and a brother, Carleton R. "Bruz" Shirey.
Funeral Services will be held at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Brother Raymond Stiner officiating.
Interment will be at Gillingham Cemetery.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of services.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.
To send online tributes please go to www.bennettandhouser.com.