1/
ANNA MAE (CONDON) BUCK
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LECONTES MILLS - Anna Mae Buck, 97, of LeContes Mills, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at Mt. Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Mrs. Buck was born June 20, 1923 in LeContes Mills, the daughter of Jesse H. and Emma P. (Stiner) Shirey Condon.

She was a homemaker.

Mrs. Buck was a member of the LeContes Mills Church of Christ.

Anna is survived by two sons, Melvin L. Buck and his wife Bonnie of Curwensville, and Ardell W. Buck and his wife Brenda of Frenchville; seven grandchildren; a number of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Charlene Buck; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ardell H. Buck whom she married April 8, 1943 and who passed away Jan. 15, 1987; an infant son, Gerald Lee Buck; a son, William A. Buck; a granddaughter, Denise; and a brother, Carleton R. "Bruz" Shirey.

Funeral Services will be held at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Brother Raymond Stiner officiating.

Interment will be at Gillingham Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the hour of services.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

To send online tributes please go to www.bennettandhouser.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Your ML night shift girls!
Dawn Kyler
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved