PHILIPSBURG - Anna R. (Maines) Blake, 74, of Philipsburg went home with our Heavenly Father on Nov. 3, 2020.



Born Aug. 13, 1946 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of Roman Oscar Mitchell Maines and Vida Louise (Bumbarger) Maines, who both preceded her in death, as well as five brothers and two sisters.



Survived by her former husband, Barry Lee Blake; and children, Anna (Becky) (Michael) Williams, Gladys Price and Kimberly (Raymond) Harper; grandchildren, Joshua (Hannah) Price, Mitchell Morgan, Stephanie Harper, Judith (Bryan) Richner and Tiffanie Harper; great-grandchildren, Saharra Morgan, Creedon Price, Ava McCready, Makaya Price, Carl Webster Jr, Desiree McCready and Daegon Price.



She was a beloved aunt and great aunt to many. She is also survived by three brothers and two sisters.



There will be no public services.



Cemetery burial will be held at a later date and time in Westover.



Cremation Specialist of Pennsylvania, Inc., 728 Main St., Avoca is in charge of arrangements.

