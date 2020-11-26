ANNA T. DROCHAK
HOUTZDALE - Anna T. Drochak, 98, of Houtzdale, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at Windy Hill Village Presbyterian Home, Philipsburg.
Born Oct. 15, 1922 in Whiteside R.D., she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Orlosky) Waslosky.
Anna was a member of Christ the King Church in Houtzdale. She worked at Sylvania in Mill Hall and Houtzdale, then in sewing factories, and was a member of Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America.
On Sept. 4, 1948, she wed Nicholas Drochak in St. Barbara Catholic Church, Houtzdale. He preceded her in death on Sept. 16, 1993.
She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Deborah Thompson, and her husband Edward, of Houtzdale; two sisters, Mary Surkovich of Atlantic, and Lucy Syktich of Dubois.
She is also survived by three grandchildren, Gregory Miller, Tonya Flango, and Holly Smith; ten great-grandchildren, Morgan, Chantel, Brittany, Jordan, Bayla, Caleb, Madeline, Amelia, Tyler, and Kaitlynn; one great-great-grandson, Emmett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Sophie Waslosky and Catherine Vancas; four brothers, James, Michael, John, and Andrew Waslosky; and a son-in-law, Gary Miller.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, visitation and service will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements entrusted to Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey.
