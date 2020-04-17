|
MONTGOMERY, Ohio - Annette (Johnson) Jacobson, 95, of Montgomery, OH, formerly of Union, NJ and Lanse, born Feb. 2, 1925 in Lanse, passed away on April 9, 2020.
She was the daughter of Adolph "Jim" Johnson, a former postmaster of Lanse, and Evelyn (Palm) Johnson.
She is the widow of Stephen Jacobson, born in Grassflat, and her high school sweetheart, whom she met in the high school band. Loving mother of Cheryl (Georg) Deckner and Bob Jacobson. Beloved grandmother of Georg Robert (Alexandra) Deckner of Westerville, OH.
Graduate of the former Cooper Township High School (Clearfield Co.) where she taught after graduation from the former Upsala College (East Orange, NJ) where she served as business manager of their Gazette newspaper.
She was blessed with a long and prosperous life, and served as church secretary for the United Lutheran Church in Elizabeth, NJ for many years.
Funeral services for Mrs. Jacobson will be held for the family privately; please consider signing her virtual register book at https://www.strawserfuneralhome.com/guestbook/annette-jacobson. All register book submissions will be given to the family as a treasured keepsake for years to come.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Lanse, PA 16849. Final resting is in the Grassflat-Lanse Lutheran Cemetery in Grassflat.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020