OSCEOLA MILLS - Anthony J. "Tony" Petulla, 92, of Osceola Mills, died on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at the UPMC Altoona Hospital in Altoona.
Born on June 13, 1928 in Osceola Mills, he was the son of the late Frank and Sara (Doria) Petulla.
He married Eleanor J. (Sankey) Petulla on Aug. 28, 1949 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osceola Mills; she survives at home.
Tony was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osceola Mills.
He was a member of the K of C Moshannon Valley Council 2250 in Osceola Mills, and a 4th degree member of the K of C Pope John Paul II Assembly 592 in Clearfield. He was retired from the Department of General Service as a construction manager and the longest tenured state employee having 50 years of service. He was a 1946 graduate of the former Osceola Mills High School and attended Lock Haven University.
Tony enjoyed playing the piano and in his younger days he played baseball in the J C League for Clearfield.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by four sisters, Mary Barbalace, Biagina Delucia, Concetta Geraci and Ann Magestro; and two brothers, Michael Petulla and Joseph Petulla.
Along with his wife he is survived by one daughter, Patricia Heisel and her husband Raymond of Osceola Mills; one son, Frank Petulla and his wife Deborah of Osceola Mills; one sister, Fannie Beres of North Royalton, Ohio; four grandchildren, Joseph Michael and his wife Barbara, Francis Anthony, Craig William and his wife Stephanie and Anthony John and his wife Devin; and two great-grandchildren, Carter, Presley and her husband Trey.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Fr. Robert Horgas officiating
Burial will be at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery on Osceola Mills.
There will be no visitation.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, Osceola Mills, is in charge of arrangements.
