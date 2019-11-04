|
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Anthony John Guy, 77, formerly of Clearfield, died on Oct. 6, 2019 in Florida.
He was born on April 5, 1942 in Clearfield, a son of the late Angelo and Frances (Imbruglia) Guy.
Anthony served his country as a U.S. Navy SEAL with duty in Vietnam.
He is survived by two sons, Michael Guy and Anthony Guy Jr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John Guy; and a sister.
Services were held with military honors at the Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, Fla.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019