WYOMISSING - Anthony S. Accordino, 87, of Wyomissing, formery of Clearfield, passed away July 18, 2019, at the Wyomissing Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.



Born in Clearfield, he was a son of the late Charles and Angeline Accordino.



Anthony attended IUP College.



He was the owner and operator of Victors Cafe, West Lawn from 1983 to 2008. He previously was owner of Angie's Restaurant Bar and Grill, Indiana and Scotch Grill, Clearfield.



Anthony was a U.S. Army veteran.



He was a member of Quoiting Club, Wyomissing Fire Company and SOI Club, Clearfield.



Anthony enjoyed going to the beach, swimming and playing tennis. He also was an avid Wilson football fan.



He is survived by his daughter, Angela J. (Dale) Accordino-Rutt of Sinking Spring; two siblings, Joseph Accordino of Cleveland, Ohio and Sara (Fred) Douglass of Sinking Spring; two grandchildren, Dylan and Arron Rutt; six nieces and nephews, Joel, Paul and Armond Accordino and Diana Rappeley and Robbie Douglass; and his partner of 30 years, Suzy, also survive him.



Anthony was predeceased by his brother, Charles Accordino; and his sister-in-law, Helene Accordino.



Graveside services will be held Friday, July 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.



Friends may call Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a .



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a .