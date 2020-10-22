CULPEPER, Va. - Arlene Evelyn Walk Carns, 81, of Culpeper, Va. passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.



Family and friends will be received from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Earl R. Shawley officiating.



Burial will be immediately following at Grandview Cemetery in Morrisdale.



Mrs. Carns was born on the family farm in Morrisdale on Sept 12, 1939. She graduated from Morrisdale High School and retired from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, an agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.



She is survived by her one child, Jeffrey A. Carns; his wife, Kelly; and three grandchildren, Noah (Megan) Shealy of the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune, N.C. and Luke and Jenny Carns of Culpeper, Va.; one great-grandchild, Audrey Shealy; and her sisters, Carole (Roger) Graffius of Morrisdale and Debbie Havens of Pleasant Gap.



She was preceded in death in 2015 by her husband, Richard "Dick" Carns; and her parents, Herschel and Almeda Quick Walk of Morrisdale.



For the last five years, Arlene lived with her son and his family in Virginia.

