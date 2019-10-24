Home

Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:45 PM
Chesnee First Baptist Church
Chesnee, SC
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM
Chesnee First Baptist Church
Chesnee, SC
Rev. Arlie Merlynn McGarvey


1934 - 2019
Rev. Arlie Merlynn McGarvey Obituary
CHESNEE, S.C. - The Rev. Arlie Merlynn McGarvey, 85, loving husband of 57 years to Nancy Jones McGarvey, went home to be with his Lord and Savior in Heaven on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Regional Hospice Home.

Born July 20, 1934, in Clearfield County, he was a son of the late Ralph Glenn McGarvey and Jean Mae Campbell McGarvey.

Following college, Arlie ministered in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia and Raleigh, N.C. Arlie was also asked to preach in several countries around the world and he also mentored many young men entering the ministry. After his retirement, he was interim pastor in the southeast.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Pam Grogan and her husband Dr. Gary Grogan of Chesnee, S.C.; a son, Jamie McGarvey of Boiling Springs, S.C.; brothers, Irvin of Mahaffey and Gerald of High Point, N.C.; and four sisters, Laune Rice of Altoona, Naomi Miles of Coalport, Freeda Hancock of High Point, N.C., and Maxine Reese (David) of Toccoa, Ga.

He was predeceased by brother Glenn of St. Louis, Missouri.

Funeral services were held at the Chesnee First Baptist Church with Dr. Gary Grogan, Dr. David Reese and the Rev. Ron Tosto officiating.

Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, 5880 Chesnee Hwy., Chesnee, S.C. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
