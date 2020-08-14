1/1
Arthur Joseph Byers
1932 - 2020
RONKS - Arthur Joseph Byers, 88, of Ronks, and formerly of Mahaffey, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital of complications from COVID-19.

Born Jan. 16, 1932 at Mahaffey, he was a son of George Merle and Susan (Hineman) Byers. He served with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

He was employed at White Oaks Campground, Quarryville. He attended New Providence Baptist Church and formerly attended Mahaffey Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.

Art was a member of Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey, Mahaffey Borough Council and a founding member of Community Ambulance Service of Mahaffey.

On March 25, 1954, in England, he married Olive Maloney.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Teresa, and her husband, the Rev. James Evilsizor, of Kerrmoor, and Melissa, and her husband Pastor Randy Keith, of Maryland; and a son, Steven and his wife, Dianne, of Clearfield.

He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Scott Freyer, Carrie Warren, Tyler Byers, Lyndsy Keith, Ashley Keith, Evelynn Keith, Olivia Keith and Avery Keith; 12 great-grandchildren, Joslynne Freyer, Andrew Freyer, Karleigh Freyer and Gianna Freyer, Noah VonGunden, Natalie VonGunden and Addison Warren and Aniah Byers, Ava Mattis, Audrey Byers and Autumn Byers; a sister Catherine "Kate" Stagner of Clearfield; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, David Byers; a son-in-law, William Freyer; brothers, Richard and Eugene; and sisters, Mary Louise and Betty Ann.

He will be interred in Mahaffey Cemetery. A graveside service will be held Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the cemetery. His son-in-law, Pastor Randy Keith, will officiate. Social distancing will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 108R North Second St, Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830.

Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Progress from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mahaffey Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Charles F Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
414 E King St
Lancaster, PA 17602
(717) 393-9661
