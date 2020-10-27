1/1
AUDREY JEAN (NORRIS) BYRON
1932 - 2020
WEST DECATUR - Audrey Jean Byron, 88, formerly of West Decatur, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Mountain Laurel Health & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.

Audrey was born on Jan. 22, 1932, in Olanta, a daughter of the late Blaine and Marjorie (Rowles) Norris.

She was a 1948 graduate of the Curwensville High School; and she attended the former Philipsburg State General Hospital School of Nursing.

Audrey was employed for most of her career as a nurse's aide with the former Philipsburg State General Hospital. She was then employed as a ward clerk with the former Philipsburg Area Hospital until it closed.

Audrey was a member of the First Church of Christ, RD Philipsburg. She was also a member of the church's Edith Shimel Missionary Society and the Prayers and Squares Quilt Ministry.

Her favorite pastimes included sewing, painting and doll collecting.

She was married on June 20, 1951, in Winchester, Va., to Joseph E. Byron, who preceded her in death on March 19, 2003.

She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Avenell Merry and Eleanor Whitaker; and three brothers, Reuben, Karl and William Norris; in addition to her parents and husband.

Audrey is survived by two daughters, Barbara Woods and her husband Jerry of (Pleasant Hill) RD Philipsburg, and Judy Barnard and her husband Sterling of Hampstead, Md.; three sons, Joseph L. Byron and his wife Nancy of Hesperia, Calif., David A. "Pete" Byron and his wife Georgia of Philipsburg, and Larry D. Byron and his wife Kim of Hamlin, N.Y.; 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one brother, Harold R. Norris of Dublin, Ohio; and numerous other extended family members.

A memorial service will be held at a later date with a time and place to be announced.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Audrey's memory to the First Church of Christ, 1437 Tyrone Pike, Philipsburg, PA 16866.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.

Published in The Progress from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
