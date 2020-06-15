Audrey Jean (Lippert) Hoover, 88, of Clearfield, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
She was born on Jan. 2, 1932 in Curwensville; the daughter of the late Guy and Laura (Bennett) Lippert.
On Oct. 30, 1948 she married Isaac A. Hoover, who preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 2003. She and her husband were the owners of Ike's Tepee. They loved to travel and spent their winters in Arizona.
She was a member of the Clearfield Alliance Church.
Audrey is survived by her three children, Andrew (Margaret) Hoover, Ronald (Marilyn) Hoover, and Debra (Charles) MacTavish, all of Clearfield; nine grandchildren, William (Beth) Hoover, Daniel Hoover, Geremy (Taylor) Hoover, Marissa Hoover, Trisha (Dustin) Shirey, Robert (Lynne) MacTavish, Logan MacTavish, Ian (Katie) MacTavish, and Sheena MacTavish; and three great-grandchildren, Ethan Hoover, Maddie Hoover, and Claire Hoover.
She is further survived by two siblings, Arlene Barrett of Texas and Alverta Hoover of Curwensville; and sister-in-law, Alice Lippert of Clearfield.
In addition to her parents and husband, Audrey was preceded in death by her siblings, Beatrice Olmstead, Norma Luzier, Margaret Chenoweth, Ester Barrett, Floyd Lippert, Ralph Lippert, Wilmer Lippert, and Preston Lippert.
Per the family's request, services will be private.
Interment will be at Stoneville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Clearfield Alliance Church or charity of the donor's choice.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield are in charge of the arrangements.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.