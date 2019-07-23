PITTSBURGH - Audry B. Freeman, 90, of Pittsburgh, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Clair Hospital in Pittsburgh.



She was born on Oct. 13, 1928 in Warren, the daughter of the late W. Ernest Williams and Madeline (Lingle) Williams.



Retired, Audry had worked for Avon, GC Murphy and was Parts Manager for Sears.



She was a lifelong member of West Side United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing cards with her great group of friends and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Audry is survived by her four children: Susan Yingling (Andy), Bill Freeman (Lynn), Diane Jones and Darlene Kearney, all of Pittsburgh; seven grandchildren, Evan Kearney, Jenn (Russ) Large, Laura (Brian) Hirth, Bobby Jones, Erin (David) Vogt, Rachelle Kearney and Valerie (Tyler) Washington; and 12 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 49 years, W. James Freeman; grandson, Jeffrey Freeman; three brothers, Blair, Bud and Glenn Williams; a sister, Cheryl Knepp and sister-in-law, Marie Williams.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at West Side United Methodist Church. Burial will be Calvary Cemetery.



Friends will be received on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. An additional hour of viewing will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church until the hour of services.



Memorial contributions can be made to Bethany Retreat Center of Frenchville or Shawville Cemetery.



