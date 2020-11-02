Austin L. Kurtz, 92, of Clearfield died on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at his home from a non-COVID related illness.
He was born on April 4, 1928 in Johnstown, a son of the late Frank Kurtz and Bessie (Carlson) Speer.
Mr. Kurtz was raised in Houtzdale by his loving grandmother, Rachel O'Shea, from an early age until 7th grade, when his mother remarried and they moved to Clearfield. During WWII, at the age of 15 in December of 1943, he enlisted in the US Navy. He served 28 months in the South Pacific on Amphip. Landing Craft (LST 668). During this time, he participated in numerous invasions and landings, having received 5 Battle Stars. At the end of the war, he remained active with the reserves and went on to complete a half semester of both his junior and senior years of high school and graduated in 1947. He later entered Active Reserve status, serving 28 years and retiring from the Navy with commemorations and as a Chief Petty Officer. He worked hard and was instrumental in getting his ship's crew together for reunions where good times and memories were had.
He was employed at the former Acme in the meat department and retired in 1992 from the Department of Public Welfare as a case worker.
He was a member of West Side United Methodist Church, Clearfield; the Clearfield American Legion John Lewis Shade Post 6; and the Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars F. Michael Sicks Post No. 1785.
Mr. Kurtz and his wife enjoyed camping and traveling in their RV, having visited all the lower 48 states.
He is survived by three sons, Randall Kurtz, DC and wife Barbara of Clearfield and their children, Julia Horn, Abigail (Rob) Billotte, Emily (Scott) Bolasky and Ryan Kurtz; Larry Kurtz and wife Deby of Porter, Texas and their daughter Jessica (Justin) Helmer; Dennis Kurtz and companion Peggy Lingle of Clearfield and his children, Stephanie, Christopher and Nathan Kurtz; 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna J. (Shaw) Kurtz on Feb. 11, 2016 whom he wed Sept. 20, 1947 at the West Side United Methodist Church; and a grandson, Ian Kurtz, as well as his sister, Janet Green of Bealstown, Va. The book has been completed. The final chapter has been written.
There will be no public services observed, due to COVID-19 concerns.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the U.S. Navy Memorial Fund, 701 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20004.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.