HUMMELSTOWN - Autumn Amber (Cantolina) Maehr, 42, a guest of Allegheny Valley School, Hummelstown, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Penn State Hershey Hospital, Hershey.
Born July 15, 1977 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Theresa Cantolina of Morrisdale and Carl Maehr and his wife Jeanette of Lemont.
Along with her parents, she is survived by her sister, Janine Hindman and her husband John of Ellwood City; her maternal grandmother, Patricia Cantolina of Howard; her nieces, Emmalee and Ella; her nephew, Evan; and her dear friend, Robert V. Ryver of Glass City.
Preceding her in death was her maternal grandfather Alfred Cantolina; and her paternal grandparents Marion and Otto Maehr.
Autumn loved her life. She was dearly loved and cared for at Allegheny Valley School, Hummelstown. She was truly, deeply loved by everyone that had the privilege to know her.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale followed by the funeral service in the funeral home chapel at 7 p.m. with Pastor Robert P. Ryver officiating.
She will be laid to rest at Grandview Cemetery, Morrisdale.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Merakey, Allegheny Valley School, Hummelstown Campus, 1291 Middletown Rd., Hummelstown, PA 17036.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020