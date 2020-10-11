1/1
BARBARA A. (COLEMAN) DANIEL
1944 - 2020
HOUTZDALE - Barbara A. Daniel, 75, of Houtzdale and a guest of Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at the Village.

Born Nov. 12, 1944 in Osceola Mills, she was one of ten children born to the late Andrew and Josephine (Nyman) Coleman.

She was a member of St. Mary's Annunciation Ukrainian Catholic Church, Ramey and a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Houtzdale Fire Co.

Barbara drove bus for the CenClear Head Start Program, and the Area Transit Authority. She was employed by UniMart in Houtzdale and retired from Navasky Clothing Factory in 2000.

Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to go to yard sales and enjoyed camping. Christmas Eve was a special time of the year when she would prepare the 12 dishes for Christmas Eve Supper.

On Nov. 27, 1965 in St. Mary's Church, she married George O. Daniel, who preceded her in death on Oct. 21, 1994.

Surviving are two sons, George (Lisa) Daniel of Brisbin, and John (Robyn) Daniel of Smoke Run; and a daughter Carla (Todd) Twist of Philipsburg.

Also surviving are six grandchildren, George Daniel Jr. and his fiancé Kiela Trump, Abigail Daniel, John Daniel Jr., Makenzie Daniel, Aaron Twist and Haylea Estright; along with two great-grandchildren, Deklan Daniel, Kaiden Trump; and a special friend Deloris Firkey.

Barbara was the last of her generation. Preceding her in death were her parents, husband and nine siblings.

A private service will be held for the immediate family at St. Mary's Annunciation Ukrainian Catholic Church, Ramey.

Friends will be received at the Birger A. Freeberg Funeral Home Inc., Houtzdale Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Interment will be at St Mary's Church Cemetery, Ramey..

Donations may be made in Barbara's memory to St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, P.O. Box 205, Ramey, PA 16671.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Progress from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Birger A Freeberg Funeral Home Inc
200 David St
Houtzdale, PA 16651
(814) 378-8661
Memories & Condolences
