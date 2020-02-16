|
PHILIPSBURG - Barbara A. Hubler, 70, a resident of Windy Hill Village P.S.L., Philipsburg, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.
Born March 23, 1949 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late Charles Wesley and Dorothy Margaret (Sallurday) Milliron.
Barb was a graduate of West Branch High School and had worked at The Harbor Inn, The Little Restaurant, Country Garden 6-Pack Shop and Weis Markets. She was an active member and enjoyed attending the Osceola Mills CMA Church. Barb enjoyed volunteering and participating in , had a love for cooking and baking, putting puzzles together and sitting on her porch watching the birds and the neighborhood kids. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Barb will be deeply missed by her two daughters, Careena Timblin and her husband Cory of Philipsburg, and Tawnya Reitz and her husband Matt of Osceola Mills; three sisters, Carol Haddix and her husband Jim of Butler, Wanda Kennedy and her husband Jerry of Osceola Mills, and Tammy Ingram and her husband Bob of Curwensville; two brothers, Charles Milliron Jr. and his wife Barb of Osceola Mills, and Gordon Milliron and his wife Jean of Philipsburg; two granddaughters, Keisha Watkins and Olivia Williamson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Alvin Clair Gallaher.
Funeral services will be held at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Scott Hartsock officiating.
Barb will be laid to rest at the Umbria Cemetery, Osceola Mills.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions in Barb's memory may be made to the Osceola Mills CMA Church, 112 Trcziyulny St., Osceola Mills.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020