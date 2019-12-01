|
Barbara A. Cupples Dixon Ogden, 83, of Clearfield passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at her home in Graystone Villa, Clearfield.
She was born on Dec. 4, 1935 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late William and Mary Jane (Long) Cupples.
She graduated from Clearfield Area High School in 1953. Barbara was employed at Shortway Products, Herb and Tom's Market, Kent Sportsware, Kurtz Brothers, Walmart and was also a volunteer at the voter polls on election days.
Barbara and her husband enjoyed traveling all over the United States in their RV. They also enjoyed going to Penn State football games and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. While watching Steelers games, she would make sure to yell at TV and directing them as to what they need to do or what they should have done. Barbara enjoyed playing cards with her friends. She loved time spent with family and always made everyone laugh.
She is survived by two daughters, Terry Lynn Killion and husband Paul of Clearfield, and Tracey Marie Taft and husband Jack of Warren; a daughter-in-law, Jackie Beck Dixon of Reynoldsville; a step daughter, Peggy Campbell and husband Ed of FL; two sisters, Linda Harvey and husband Marshall of Clearfield, and Janie Cupples Mohney Sliver of OH; nine grandchildren, Rebecca Graves and husband Shawn, Joseph Rumsky and wife Denise, Elizabeth Rumsky and husband Stephen, Chad Blake, Lisa Dixon, Lesley Wilt, David Dixon, Alyssa Dixon, and Christine Clickner and husband Dan; nine great grandchildren; and a very dear friend, Mary Wighaman of Graystone Villa.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Lyle Dixon; her second husband, Thomas Charles Ogden; two sons, Douglas Lyle Dixon and Scott Kelly Dixon; and two brothers, Barry Cupples and Billy Cupples.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Her final resting place will be at Mt. Joy Cemetery, Clearfield and Thompson Cemetery, Glen Richey.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the .
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019