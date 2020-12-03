1/
Barbara B. (Bauman) Polkinghorn
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara B. Polkinghorn, 78, of Clearfield, ended her earthly journey on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

She was born on Feb. 1, 1942 in Boardman, the only child of the late Richard and Nina (Lockett) Bauman.

Barb had volunteered at the Clearfield Hospital for many years. She also enjoyed being an active member of the choir at The Presbyterian Church, Clearfield.

She is survived by her husband, C. William Polkinghorn of Clearfield; a son, Christopher Polkinghorn of Harrisburg; and two grandchildren, Christopher and Skyler Polkinghorn of Harrisburg.

In honoring of Barb's wishes, there will be no services.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, 1 S. Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved