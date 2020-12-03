Barbara B. Polkinghorn, 78, of Clearfield, ended her earthly journey on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
She was born on Feb. 1, 1942 in Boardman, the only child of the late Richard and Nina (Lockett) Bauman.
Barb had volunteered at the Clearfield Hospital for many years. She also enjoyed being an active member of the choir at The Presbyterian Church, Clearfield.
She is survived by her husband, C. William Polkinghorn of Clearfield; a son, Christopher Polkinghorn of Harrisburg; and two grandchildren, Christopher and Skyler Polkinghorn of Harrisburg.
In honoring of Barb's wishes, there will be no services.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, 1 S. Front St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
