Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4710
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home
228 North Centre Street
Philipsburg, PA 16866
Barbara Bair


1943 - 2019
Barbara Bair Obituary
PHILIPSBURG - Barbara Bair, 76, of the Philipsburg Towers, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at Ridgeview Eldercare & Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.

Born June 16, 1943 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late John M. and Evelyn E. (Fenton) Snyder.

Barb was a 1961 graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola High School and had worked at the former Silco (Dollar General), General Cigar Factory and McTague Sewing Factory (Navasky's).

Barb attended the New Life Center, Philipsburg, and enjoyed painting ceramics, search-a-word puzzles, going on bus trips with the residents from the towers, attending the Philipsburg Senior Center and spending time with her granddaughters.

On Nov. 18, 1972, she married John Novak, who passed away Aug. 3, 1992. She later married David B. Bair on September 28, 1998 in Cumberland, Md., he preceded her in death on June 25, 2011. Her first husband, Michael Novak, preceded her in death in April 1991.

Barb is survived by a son Michael A. Novak and his wife Denise of Philipsburg; a sister Janet Watson and her husband James of Hamburg, N.Y.; two granddaughters Mychaela Knepp and her husband Benjamin and Danae Novak; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents; and three husbands; she was preceded in death by two sisters Joan Bair and Carol Lawhead.

A funeral service will be held at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg, on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. Barb will be laid to rest at the Philipsburg Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 6-8 p.m.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019
