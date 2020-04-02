Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc
91 Rose St
Irvona, PA 16656
(814) 672-3700
Interment
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
LaJose Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for BARBARA DIMMICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BARBARA E. (BEATTY) DIMMICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BARBARA E. (BEATTY) DIMMICK Obituary
MAHAFFEY - Barbrara E. Dimmick, 78, of Mahaffey, died Friday, March 27, 2020 in Ashbury Methodist Village, Gaitherburg, Md.

She was born in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Harry Clair Beatty and Lenora McClora Summerville.

She was a homemaker.

Surviving are her husband, Don E. Dimmick; son and daughter-in-law, Darrin (Jeanne) Dimmick; sisters, Wilma Mancini, Beverly Patrica Filitske, Dianne Boddorf; three grandchildren, Dalton, Jordis and Brynne Dimmick; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Clair Beatty; mother, Lenora McClora Summerville; daughter, Leah Huff; son-in-law, Goerge Huff; brothers, Renaldo, James, Sr., William, and Bernard Beatty; sisters, Erlamond Kovach, Eloise Olson, Lenora Godo, Joanne Getch, and Marsha Beatty.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, a family gathering will be held Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Waldon Funeral Home, Mahaffey.

Interment will be held at the LaJose Cemetery on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Condolences may be sent to lloyddimmickfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BARBARA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -