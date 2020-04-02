|
|
MAHAFFEY - Barbrara E. Dimmick, 78, of Mahaffey, died Friday, March 27, 2020 in Ashbury Methodist Village, Gaitherburg, Md.
She was born in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Harry Clair Beatty and Lenora McClora Summerville.
She was a homemaker.
Surviving are her husband, Don E. Dimmick; son and daughter-in-law, Darrin (Jeanne) Dimmick; sisters, Wilma Mancini, Beverly Patrica Filitske, Dianne Boddorf; three grandchildren, Dalton, Jordis and Brynne Dimmick; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Clair Beatty; mother, Lenora McClora Summerville; daughter, Leah Huff; son-in-law, Goerge Huff; brothers, Renaldo, James, Sr., William, and Bernard Beatty; sisters, Erlamond Kovach, Eloise Olson, Lenora Godo, Joanne Getch, and Marsha Beatty.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, a family gathering will be held Friday, April 3, 2020, at the Waldon Funeral Home, Mahaffey.
Interment will be held at the LaJose Cemetery on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Condolences may be sent to lloyddimmickfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020