Barbara G. Shope, 83, of Clearfield, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at Mt. Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Mrs. Shope was born Feb. 8, 1936 in Clearfield, the daughter of Austin and Mabel (Iams) Kline.
She was a graduate of Clearfield High School, class of 1954.
Mrs. Shope had worked for AAA of Clearfield.
She was a member of the former Christ United Methodist Church, having been organist there for a number of years.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Elmer H. Shope, whom she married Aug. 4, 1956; two children, Lori J. Shope of Clearfield and Douglas E. Shope and his wife Sharon of Florence, Ala.; four grandchildren, Julian Yeager and Lindsay, Luke and Levi Shope; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was the last member of her generation, having been preceded in death by her parents; five sisters, Jean Brown, Margaret "Peggy" Lewis, Nancy Kline, Mary Brown and Elizabeth "Betsy" Lewis; and two brothers, William "Bill" and James Kline.
Funeral Services will be held at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Joleen A. Willis officiating.
Interment will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Friday from noon until the hour of services.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020