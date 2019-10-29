Home

Heath Funeral Home
701 Lingle St
Osceola Mills, PA 16666
(814) 339-6543
Barbara J. (Sanko) Domblesky


1942 - 2019
Barbara J. (Sanko) Domblesky Obituary
CURWENSVILLE - Barbara J. Domblesky, 76, of Ridgeview Elder Care and Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville, and formerly of Munson, died on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at the Ridgeview Elder Care and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.

Born on Dec. 24, 1942 in Barnesville, she was the daughter of the late Theodore Sanko Sr. and Helen (Zalonis) Sanko. She married Samuel W. Domblesky on April 23, 1962 in Winchester, VA: he preceded her in death on April 3, 2015.

She was a member of the Forest Baptist Church in Winburne.

She was a housewife and a high school graduate.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by: two sisters, Maryann Kurfis and Helen Sanko; and one brother, Theodore Sanko Jr.

She is survived by: two daughters, Patti Arnold and her husband Alan of Grassflat, and Ruth Ann Domblesky of Dallas, TX; one son, Mark S. Domblesky and his wife Denice of Norristown; two sisters, Denise Bradford, and Susan Sanko; one brother, David Sanko and his wife Jan; four grandchildren, Andrew Arnold and his wife Liane, Allison Spayd and her husband Donald, John Arnold and Jessica Gearhart; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at the Forest Baptist Cemetery, Winburne.

Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.heathfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
