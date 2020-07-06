Barbara J. Heichel, 76, of Clearfield, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her home.
She was born on June 10, 1944 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Oliver and Gladys (Crowell) Heichel.
Barbara was a homemaker and loved to babysit. She enjoyed cooking and baking, always making sure to have baked goods for family and the children she babysat. She liked to tend to her flowers and being with her family. Barbara also enjoyed taking photos with her camera.
She is survived by her son, Richard D. Heichel of East Greenville; four siblings, Gerald Heichel and wife Regina of Millvalle, NJ, William A. Heichel and wife Janice of Richlandtown, Beverly Daub of Clearfield, and Douglas A. Heichel and wife Jackie of Lansdale; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Theda Hockenberry.
Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Thursday at 11 a.m. with Dr. Duane White officiating. Interment will follow in the Palestine Cemetery, Morrisdale.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday from 9-11 a.m. Face masks are required to be worn at the funeral home.
