|
|
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Barbara Josephine Goss (Barrett), 83, formerly of Curwensville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5 at Coventry Meadows nursing home, where she had resided for the last three of her 20 years in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Barb was born in Clearfield to the late Maynard and Alice (Summers) Goss.
She grew up on a farm in Olanta, graduating from Curwensville High School in 1954. She became a nurse, working in many different environments.
She enjoyed the outdoors, camping and led her Girl Scout troops for many years. Family and friends were her passion. She never met a stranger and would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She was brash and outspoken but had a heart of gold.
She is survived by her daughter, Alice (Barrett) Ostermeyer and husband Curtis; grandson, Asa; granddaughter, Aerielle; and great-grandson, Bennett.
Barb is preceded in death by her sister, Irene; and brothers, Leroy, Ned, Bob and Dean.
Arrangements are being made by C.M. Sloane and Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N Wells St., Fort Wayne, IN 46808.
Burial will be at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind.
There will be no visitation or service.
Memorials in Barb's name can be made to Dementiasociety.org or Diabetes.org.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020