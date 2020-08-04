CURWENSVILLE - Barbara L. 'Bobbie' Taylor, 82, of Curwensville died on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at her home.
She was born on March 29, 1938 in Niagara Falls, N.Y., a daughter of the late Emory and Dorothy (Crabtree) Becton.
Mrs. Taylor was a graduate of a business college in Phoenix, Ariz. After moving to Pennsylvania, she was employed at several different businesses including the former Super Duper, JoAnn Fabrics and Goodman's Foodliner in Curwensville.
Mrs. Taylor was an expert seamstress and very good with crafts. She was also a gifted artist.
She is survived by her husband, Gene Taylor; four children, Debra Taylor of Curwensville, Lisa Rhode and husband Al of Phoenix, Ariz., Lora Parrish and husband Paul of Cresson, and Robert Taylor and wife Jessica of Monongahela; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Dolores Brewster of Pheonix, Ariz. and Anne Marie Al-Zamil of Saudi Arabia.
In honor of Mrs. Taylor's wishes, there will be no public services held.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to American Cancer Society
, 108R North Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Curwensville is in charge of arrangements.
