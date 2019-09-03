|
WOODLAND - Barbara Lee Muth, 72, of Woodland, died on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on July 28, 1947 in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Victor and Elva (Solada) Garzoni.
Barb enjoyed her long career as a third grade teacher at St. Francis School. She loved children, especially her grandchildren who she enjoyed spending time with, along with other family and friends. She also loved reading and traveling to various destinations.
She was a member of St. Francis Roman Catholic Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Leigh Ann Muth-Waring and husband Christopher of Clayton, NC; a son, Dave Muth and wife Shannon of Richmond, VA; seven grandchildren, Anthony Waring, Maria Waring, Makayla Muth, Miranda Muth, James Muth, Katie Muth and Samantha Muth; a sister, Beatrice Brown of Orlando, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin James Muth. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Jimmy Garzoni.
Mass of Christian burial will be said at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. with Msgr. Henry Krebs as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Bradford Cemetery, Clearfield.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Educational Endowment Fund, 212 South Front St., Clearfield, PA or Hahne Regional Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019