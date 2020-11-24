PHILIPSBURG - Barbara Lee Nartatez, 81, of Philipsburg, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at her residence.
Barbara was born on Jan. 6, 1939, in Buffalo, N.Y., a daughter of the late Eugene J. and Katherine L. (Lowry) Backes.
Barbara graduated from St. Joseph Academy High School. She furthered her education at the Buffalo Sisters of Charity Hospital, School of Nursing and was licensed as a registered nurse.
Barbara was married on Feb. 11, 1961, in Buffalo, to Dr. Pedro C.D. Nartatez, who survives at home.
She is also survived by three daughters, Elizabeth "Lisa" Myers and her husband Todd of Philipsburg, Laurie J. Nartatez of Philipsburg and Amy J. Nartatez of Pittsburgh; three sons, Dr. Mark A. Nartatez and his wife Krystan of Philipsburg, Jeffrey P. Nartatez and his wife Lori Ann of Melbourne, Fla. and Jonathan "Jay" Nartatez and his wife Marina of Altoona; 14 grandchildren, Sara, Nathan, Danielle, Michael N., Ryan, Eric, Austin, Kathryn "Katie", Michael H., Wyatt, Masen, Devin, Clayten and Jayla; three sisters, Mary Adams and her husband Ed of Grand Island, N.Y., Joanne Nowicki and her husband Paul of Lake View, N.Y. and Jean Guild and her husband Richard of Glenwood, N.Y.; and numerous other extended family members.
Barbara was preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor Gary, in addition to her parents.
Barbara was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, the "NOP" and the B.P.O. Elks Lodge & Country Club 1173, all of Philipsburg.
Barbara inspired her family and others by her kindness, patience, her undeniable quiet strength and her unconditional love for her family and friends.
Some of her favorite pastimes included line dancing, egg roll making, happy hour with her dear friends, "3-13," dining out with family and friends, spending time with her family and going on cruises.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 400 S. 4th St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. John Gibbons, celebrant.
Current CDC guidelines concerning the use of masks and social distancing will be followed.
Interment will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Philipsburg.
Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara's memory to Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 400 S. 4th. St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.