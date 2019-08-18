|
SPRING VALLEY - Barbara Mae Knepp, 72, of Spring Valley, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Mrs. Knepp was born Nov. 27, 1946 in Clearfield, the daughter of Alfred E. and Mildred (Laird) Royer.
She was a graduate of the Philipsburg Osceola High School.
Barbara had worked as a custodian for the Clearfield Area School District.
Mrs. Knepp was Methodist by faith.
She lived for her grandchildren and enjoyed a long happy life spending time with her family.
Barbara is survived by three children, Tina Sass and her husband Randy A. of Grampian, Daniel L. Knepp, Jr. and his wife Kim of Woodland, and Timothy Knepp and his wife Christina of West Decatur; four grandchildren, Kaitlynn, Joshua, Michael and Hunter; three siblings, Florence Harmic (Thomas) of Williamsport, Leo "Sonny" Royer and Raymond Royer (Sue), all of Spring Valley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents,; her husband, Daniel Lynn Knepp, who passed
away Oct. 1, 2014 and whom she married March 26, 1966; and a brother, Kenneth Royer.
Honoring Mrs. Knepp's wishes there will be no public visitation. A private gathering will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be at Bradford Cemetery.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or [email protected]
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019