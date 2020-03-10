|
|
PHILLPSBURG - Barbara Ogden, 73, of Phililsburg, passed away March 1, 2020 as a result of a losing battle with cancer. Her family was with her when she drifted off to be with the Lord.
Barbara was a Christian by faith she enjoyed collecting Barbie dolls, country music, camping, CB jamborees, cookouts, fishing, spending time with friends, family and especially grandchildren.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Sarah Smith; and a son, Jesse Smith; two sisters, Sandy and Shirley, both of Bigler; a brother, Bill, of Olanta; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews,.
Barbara is preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Smith; her parents, Bud and Sally Knepp Sr.; two brothers, Bud and Don Knepp; a niece, Yvonne Knepp; and a nephew, Christopher Knepp.
No services will be held.
Funeral Director Robert Reed of Houtzdale is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020