McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
412-661-3134
Barbara T. (Belin) Fahey


1937 - 2019
Barbara T. (Belin) Fahey Obituary
MONROEVILLE - Barbara Theresa Belin Fahey, 81, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, while a resident at Concordia of Monroeville in Monroeville.

Barbara was born on Oct. 2, 1937, in Clearfield, and was the daughter of the late Carl A. Belin, Sr., and Margaret Danneker Belin.

Barbara graduated from St. Francis High School in 1955, and from the Villa Maria College in Erie, Pennsylvania in 1959.

She was a teacher at Ashtabula, Ohio from 1959 – 1961, Army/Air Force School in Sweibrucken, Germany from 1961-1962, schools in Erie, Pennsylvania from 1963 to 1966, and schools in the Pittsburgh area from 1967 - 1978.

Barbara was married to Thomas Fahey of Pittsburgh on Aug. 13, 1966 until his death on Feb. 2, 1977. She lived in the Pittsburgh area until her death.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her sisters, Mary K. McCooey and Susan Zirzow; and her brother, Michael Belin.

She is survived by her brother, Carl A. Belin, Jr., of Clearfield; and her sisters, Margaret D. Shearer of Clearfield, Molly Quinn of Littleton, Colo., and Sally Belin of Denver, Colo., as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Barbara was a life-long Catholic.

Friends will be received at McCabe Bros Inc. Funeral Home, 6214 Walnut St., Pittsburgh on Thursday from 5-8 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Bede Church on Friday at 10 a.m.

She will be buried at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Verona with her deceased husband, Thomas Fahey.

Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in The Progress from July 16 to July 17, 2019
