|
|
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. - Barry A. "Bear" Frailey, 60, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., died on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Barry was born on Aug. 14, 1959 in Spangler to Dean and Sarah Ross Frailey. He was was raised in the Clearfield County area.
He married the former Diana E. Sommerville on May 27, 2000 in Kingston, N.Y. Both of his parents and his wife survive at home.
A local resident for more than 23 years, Barry was a heavy equipment operator for Onekey, LLC. He was a member of the NRA and Barry enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, golfing, country music and was a Steelers fan.
In addition to his wife and parents and mother-in-law, Norma Sommerville, Barry is survived by his daughter, Kelly (Derrick Newman) Gastio of Findlay, Ohio; granddaughter, Renee Newman of Findlay Ohio; siblings,, Tammy (Ron) McGarvey of Pennsylvania, LouAnn (Ken) Bee of Pennsylvania, Larry (Andrew Larson) Frailey of Connecticut, John (Gracelyn) Sommerville of California, Jill (Jim) Tomashosky of New York, Richard (Judy) Sommerville of New York; 13 nieces and nephews; several aunts, uncles and cousins as well as many friends and coworkers including the O'Neill family.
He is predeceased by his father-in-law, John Sommerville; and his best friend Dozer.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home Inc., 371 Hooke Ave., Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
Burial is private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the Humane Society of the United States.
To send an online condolence, visit www.doylefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019