BROCKWAY - Barry Leroy Hummel, 70, of Brockway, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 8, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born Aug. 4, 1949, he was the son of the late John Arthur and Madeline Kramer Hummel.
Surviving are his siblings, Jo Martell of Philipsburg, Patricia Womer and husband George of Bear, Del., Darrell Hummel and wife Marge of Frenchville, and Dennis Hummel of RR Morrisdale.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur and Roland; two sisters, Linda Lloyd and Avanell Maines; and a brother-in-law, Marvin Martell.
Barry loved the outdoors, movies, rides in the car and people.
There will be no public visitation.
Funeral services will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019