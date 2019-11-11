Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Hummel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Leroy Hummel


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barry Leroy Hummel Obituary
BROCKWAY - Barry Leroy Hummel, 70, of Brockway, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 8, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born Aug. 4, 1949, he was the son of the late John Arthur and Madeline Kramer Hummel.

Surviving are his siblings, Jo Martell of Philipsburg, Patricia Womer and husband George of Bear, Del., Darrell Hummel and wife Marge of Frenchville, and Dennis Hummel of RR Morrisdale.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur and Roland; two sisters, Linda Lloyd and Avanell Maines; and a brother-in-law, Marvin Martell.

Barry loved the outdoors, movies, rides in the car and people.

There will be no public visitation.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -