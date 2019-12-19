|
BROOKVILLE - Barry Neff, 68, of Laurelbrooke Landing, Brookville, and formerly of Curwensville and Clearfield, PA, passed Thursday morning, Dec. 19, 2019 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville.
Born Feb. 24, 1951 in Clearfield, he was the son of Homer and Joan (Riddle) Neff
Mr. Neff graduated from Curwensville Area High School in June 1968 and from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania in May, 1972. He was an elementary teacher in the Curwensville School District. He was a member of the Curwensville Alliance Church and had also attended the Clearfield Alliance Church
Upon retiring from teaching, he operated his own business as a plumbing, heating and electrical contractor, as well as buying and renovating homes for resale.
One of his main focuses in life was supporting missionaries sponsored by the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, as well as volunteering in the mission field in Malaysia. Barry also loved camping, sailing and canoeing.
He is survived by two sisters, Bonnie Neff of Clearfield and Beverly Neff Mehaffie and her husband George of Elizabethtown, and his forever friend and companion, Lois Miller of Curwensville.
He was preceded in death by his parents
Visitation and service will be held at the Curwensville Alliance Church, 725 Susquehanna Ave., Curwensville, on Sunday, Dec. 22 with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Stephen D. Shields officiating. Private burial will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park in Clearfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Curwensville Alliance Church, 725 Susquehanna Ave., Curwensville, PA 16833; or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave.,16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019