|
|
GRAMPIAN - Beatrice Jane Stiles, 99, of Grampian, passed away Monday morning Feb. 10, 2020 at Marion Manor Personal Care Facility in Curwensville.
Born Oct. 31, 1920 in Curwensville, she was the daughter of Carl Knepp and Mary McCracken.
She was a homemaker and affiliated with the Grampian Church of God.
On April 27, 1940 she wed Llandareetis Stiles who preceded her in death on May 29, 1998. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Kenneth and Robert Stiles; a grandchild, Tony Stiles; brothers and sisters, Bill, Lee and Harry Knepp, Leona Shaffer Neva Ingle, Pearl Quisinberry, and Bessie Best.
Surviving are five children, Harriet Johnson and her husband James of Olanta, Jesse Stiles and his wife Karan of Clearfield, Kathy Freyser and her husband Richard of Florida, Donald Stiles and his wife Sharie of Curwensville, and Jo Ann Carter and her husband Larry of Tenn., as well as 22 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Lois Seaburn of Hepburnia; and brothers, Eugene Knepp and his wife Betty of Indiana, and Walter Knepp and his wife Caroline of Florida.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Stiles will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville, on Friday Feb. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. M. Bruce Dimmick officiating.
Interment will follow at Friends Cemetery.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020