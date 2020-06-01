Beatrice K. Nolen, 94, of Clearfield, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Nolen was born March 13, 1926 in Cambridge, Mass., the daughter of Jabez and Hattie (Sparks) Knapman.
She had retired from JCPenney of Clearfield after 20 years of service.
Mrs. Nolen was a member of the Clearfield Alliance Church where she had served as a Deaconess.
Beatrice is survived by her two children, Daniel A. Nolen of Clearfield and Doris L. Ogden of St. Marys; a granddaughter, Susan Smith of St. Marys; four great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; a sister-in-law; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was the last member of her generation having been preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Daniel A. Nolen Sr., whom she married May 8, 1945; and who passed away Dec, 21, 1994; and two sisters.
Graveside Services will be held at the Chapel of Friends Cemetery, Grampian on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Duane A. White officiating.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield are in charge of the arrangements.
