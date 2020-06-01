BEATRICE K. (KNAPMAN) NOLEN
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share BEATRICE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice K. Nolen, 94, of Clearfield, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Nolen was born March 13, 1926 in Cambridge, Mass., the daughter of Jabez and Hattie (Sparks) Knapman.

She had retired from JCPenney of Clearfield after 20 years of service.

Mrs. Nolen was a member of the Clearfield Alliance Church where she had served as a Deaconess.

Beatrice is survived by her two children, Daniel A. Nolen of Clearfield and Doris L. Ogden of St. Marys; a granddaughter, Susan Smith of St. Marys; four great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; a sister-in-law; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was the last member of her generation having been preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Daniel A. Nolen Sr., whom she married May 8, 1945; and who passed away Dec, 21, 1994; and two sisters.

Graveside Services will be held at the Chapel of Friends Cemetery, Grampian on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Duane A. White officiating.

The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield are in charge of the arrangements.

To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved