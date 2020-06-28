Becky Sue Stiner, 59, of Clearfield passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
Becky was born on April 3, 1961 in Olean, N.Y., the fourth daughter of the late Jesse A. and Dorothy A. (Clark) Stiner.
Becky was a 1979 graduate of Clearfield Area High School and a graduate of Dubois Business College.
She worked in retail and management throughout her life.
Becky made her life one of service and she rarely did for herself. She enjoyed being outside, whether it be gardening, watching hummingbirds, decorating her house for the holidays, or going for a ride in the country looking for wildlife.
Becky was devoted to her family and friends. She enjoyed keeping in contact with her family and friends by sending cards to anyone that needed a pick me up, thinking of you, get well, birthdays, anniversaries and more.
She is survived by her three sisters, Anne Louise Stiner of Clearfield, Amy Lynn (Stiner) Derrick of Goshen, and Beverly Joann (Stiner) Sager and husband, Gene of Clearfield; a niece, Lynnette Leslie (Derrick) Pistner and husband Andrew George Pistner Jr. of Goshen; two nephews, Scott Daniel Breon of Goshen, and Charles Jeffrey (C.J.) Sager and wife Christina of Glendive, Mont., and their 3 sons, Wyatt, Carson, and Mason.
A memorial service will be held at the Mt. Joy United Methodist Church on Thursday, July 2 at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Kenneth J. Leonard officiating.
Friends and family will be received for fellowship following the service at the Mt. Joy Fellowship Hall.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the family to help with final expenses. You may send to Lynnette Pistner, 426 West Pine St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.