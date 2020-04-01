Home

Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
BENJAMIN J. BARNETT JR.


1945 - 2020
BENJAMIN J. BARNETT JR. Obituary
Benjamin J. Barnett, Jr., of Clearfield, passed away on March 26, 2020.

He was born on May 23, 1945 in Clearfield. He was the son of the late Benjamin and Gussie (Dixon) Barnett Sr., of Clearfield.

He served in the PA Army National Guard.

He attended the Salvation Army of Clearfield. He worked for several companies throughout his lifetime as a driver, mainly school bus.

Surviving are his wife, Delores E. (Kelley), whom he wed on March 28, 1964. The following children, Dale (Patricia) Barnett, Darlene Keith, Deborah (Ronald) Lake, Benjamin Barnett III and Robin Barnett, all of Clearfield; 19 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Charles and James Barnett.

There will be no services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, of Clearfield.

To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
