|
|
WEST HANOVER TWP. - Benjamin L. Williams, 77, of West Hanover Twp., passed away, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Carolyn's house in Harrisburg.
Born Feb. 4, 1943, in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Ralphine (Hickock) Williams.
Ben obtained an Associate Degree in Electrical and Electronics Technology from the Penn State University DuBois Campus and served in the Air Force from 1962 to 1966.
He was employed with Western Electric, Ohio Bell, and Verizon, and later part time with Black and Decker and Home Depot. Ben enjoyed fishing and working with the Boy Scouts.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Joyce (Harmon) Williams; two daughters, Debra Thoet and Rebecca Martens; and a son, Benjamin P. Williams; son-in-law, Lance Thoet; three grandchildren, Jacqueline Thoet, Carolyn Thoet and Madeline Williams; a sister, Linda Brickley; and two loved dogs, Annie and Angus.
He was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Williams; a nephew, Skip Snyder; and sister-in-law, Sandra Murray.
Arrangements are by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc., with a memorial service at a later date. Burial will be at Indiantown GAP at a future time.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Central PA for all their help and kindness, and any donations should be sent to them.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020