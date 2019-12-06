|
MINERAL SPRINGS - Benjamin Lee Hainsey Sr., 64, of Mineral Springs died on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.
He was born on April 30, 1955 in Clearfield, a son of Jack C. Hainsey of Goshen and the late Mary L. (Richards) Hainsey.
Mr. Hainsey was employed by M.R. Hainsey Contracting and Earthmovers Inc. He had a love for music and was a talented guitar player, being affiliated with several bands over his lifetime. He had a love of the outdoors and hunting and enjoyed spending his spare time woodworking and gardening. Most of all, Mr. Hainsey had a love for his family, especially his children. He was a member of Goshen United Methodist Church, the Post 1785 and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 812.
In addition to his father, he is survived by seven children, John Hainsey of Clearfield, Brandi Lauder and husband Raymond of Woodland, Trevor Hainsey and wife Leanne of Clearfield, Justin Hainsey and wife Jennifer of Clearfield, Benjamin Hainsey Jr. and wife Betsy of Woodland, Seth Hainsey and wife Brooke of Harrisburg, and Heather Hainsey of Mineral Springs; nine grandchildren; a brother, Jack Hubler and wife the late Patricia of Clearfield; two sisters, Jacqueline Wissinger and husband Blair of Clearfield, and Trudy McIlvaine and husband Frank of Goshen; former wife, Laura Bender of Clearfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin A. Hainsey; a grandson, John M. Hainsey, Jr.; first wife, Diane Hainsey and second wife, Penny Hainsey.
A memorial service will be held at the Goshen United Methodist Church, Goshen on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at 6 p.m.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, 113 North Third St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019