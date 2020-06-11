PHILIPSBURG - Bernard R. "Bernie" Kizina, 95, formerly of Philipsburg, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Epworth Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Tyrone.
Bernie was born on Jan. 30, 1925, in Summerhill, a son of the late William and Gussie (Nevara) Kizina.
Bernie was a graduate of the former Cooper Township High School. He was employed throughout his working career with Penelec. He spent much of his career as a lineman and in his latter years he was made foreman. He retired from Penelec in 1978; after 28 years of service. He was a member of the IBEW, Local 459, Johnstown, for 69 years.
He was a longtime member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Philipsburg.
Bernie was married on March 31, 1975, in Virginia, to the former Winifred "Winnie" (Seabolt) Heverly, who survives of Tyrone.
He is survived by three daughters from a previous marriage, Gwen Hirchak and her husband Larry, Molly Fleck and her husband Charles and Debra "Debbie" Clemmer, all of Sun City Center, Fla.; Winnie's four children whom he loved as his own, Mary Ann Heverly and her husband David Fitt of Florida, Susan Jeffries and her husband Ed of Butler, Fred Heverly and his wife Corinne "Cook" of Altoona and Phyllis Flesher and her husband John of Myerstown; nine grandchildren, Melissa, Autumn, Sara, Neil, Nicole, Nina, Jordan, Anna and Emma; four great-granddaughters; Kiersten, Kiera, Ella and Sophie; one great-great grandson, Lucas; two sisters, Marie Figal, of New York and Gertrude "Gertie" Ambrose of North Carolina; and numerous other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by seven brothers, Alfred, Robert, William "Buck" Jr., Wilfred "Bud," Leonard and two infant brothers; four sisters: Helen Kizina, Hilda O'Reilly, Emma Heaney and Regina "Jean" Callahan, in addition to his parents.
Bernie's favorite pastimes included hunting, coin collecting and football. He also enjoyed baking; some of his favorites were poppy seed / nut rolls and his homemade applesauce.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with Pastor Michael Knepp, officiating. His father, Jim Knepp, will be providing music for the service.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Interment will be at Philipsburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bernie's memory to the St. Jude Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family requests that all guests please follow the current Covid-19 guidelines concerning the use of facemasks and social distancing.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.