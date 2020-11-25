CHERRY TREE - Bernice A. Leamer, 96, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 24, 2020 at Haida Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Hastings.



She was born March 12, 1924 in Burnside Township, to the late Luther F. and Nira M. (Westover) Leamer.



Bernice was the last surviving member of her immediate family.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters, Alice, Ellen, Levi, Dallas, Lynn, Grace, Clair, Mary, and Orvis.



She is survived by a sister-in-law, Surilla Leamer; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Bernice worked at Sylvania Electric in Emporium from 1943 to 1952. She then finished high school at Temple University Adult High School, Philadelphia. She was a graduate of Baptist Institute for Christian workers in Bryn Mawr, she then worked at St. John's Baptist Church in Philadelphia for 31 years teaching prekindergarten. After retiring in June 1987, she returned to what was the old homestead.



She was a member of the Calvary Evangelical Church, Cherry Tree, where she was a member of the Christian Missionary Helpers.



The family would like to express their gratitude to Carol Brothers and her family for all they did for Bernice as well as Dr. Dvorchak and the staff at Haida Manor for all the care they gave.



Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Calvary Evangelical Church, 2922 Sylvis Rd., Cherry Tree.



Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Clinton Pearsall officiating.



Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask and follow social distancing.



Interment will be made at East Ridge Cemetery.



In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary Evangelical Church. Arrangements are made by Barrett Funeral Home, 822 Philadelphia Ave., Northern Cambria.

