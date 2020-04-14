|
MADISON, Ala. - Bernice L. Condon, 98, formerly of Clearfield and most recently of Alabama, died on Monday, April 13, 2020 in Madison, Ala.
She was born on March 11, 1922 in Girard Twp., a daughter of the late Elmer and Edith (Shirey) Leigey.
Mrs. Condon retired in 1991 from the Department of Labor and Industry and was a member of the Congress Hill United Methodist Church.
She is survived by six grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and one sister, Leona Wooster of Arkansas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Condon on May 11, 1995. She was also preceded in death by her two daughters, Patricia Shearere of Alabama and Nancy Smith of Delaware; a grandson, Steve Davis of Clearfield; six sisters, Joanne Sankey, Janice Homman, Mabel Smith, Elma Picard, and Pauline Dinsmore, and Jackie Dinsmore; and six brothers, Raymond, Milton, Elmer Jr., Elwood, Richard and Ronald Leigey.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private.
Burial will be at the Crown Crest Memorial Park.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the donor's favorite charity in her memory.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020